Newcastle United have contacted Leeds United to express interest in Raphinha and are monitoring his situation at the club, although they are not willing to meet his current asking price, according to the Northern Echo.

Raphinha has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in the ongoing window following two impressive seasons in the Premier League in Leeds colours.

Spanish giants Barcelona are keen on a move for the Brazilian and it is claimed the Catalans are the destination of his choice.

But Raphinha has admirers in the Premier League in the shape of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal; the Gunners having already failed with a bid for him, but still remain in the race.

And Newcastle have held talks with the Whites’ hierarchy to register their interest in the highly rated winger.

The Magpies have identified Raphinha as an alternative option on the flanks as Bayer Leverkusen do not want to sell Moussa Diaby, who they see as their top winger target.

Leeds have put a £60m price tag on the Brazil international but as it stands, Newcastle are not willing to meet their valuation.

But the Tyneside giants are keeping a close eye on Raphinha’s situation at Elland Road and are waiting to decide whether to make concrete moves for him in the coming days.