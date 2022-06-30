Premier League returnees Fulham could miss out on Israel international Manor Solomon to Ligue 1 side Nice, according to the Sun.

Solomon made 26 appearances in all competitions for Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring four times and assisting twice in the curtailed 2021/22 season.

The winger, who prefers the left flank though equally at home on the right, was set to move to Craven Cottage for a sum of £7m.

The 22-year-old has now been offered a higher wage by the Allianz Riviera side, who have also offered the Donetsk side a higher sum.

Nice, who recently reappointed former coach Lucien Favre, are trying to convince Solomon to snub Marco Silva’s side and agree a switch to France instead.

After finishing last season in fifth place, Nice qualified for the Europa Conference League playoff round and are set to lose Justin Kluivert at the end of his loan spell from Roma.

The Cottagers had hoped to replace Fabio Carvalho with the Israeli winger, after the youngster followed in Harvey Elliott’s footsteps to Anfield.

Fulham are close to sealing the transfer of Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha ahead of Wolves and have also made a bid for Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, currently on loan at Flamengo.