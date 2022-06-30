Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in a move for Anthony Gordon with Everton having made it clear that they do not want to sell him this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs are on the verge of sealing a deal for Richarlison from Everton, but he was not the only Toffees star that was on their transfer radar.

Tottenham identified Everton starlet Gordon as a potential target as they look to increase the number of homegrown players in their squad.

The Everton academy star is capped at under-21s level for England, and earned plaudits for the way he performed for them last season, playing a key role in helping them stave off relegation.

However, the north London giants are now not keen on a move for Gordon with Everton having indicated that he is not up for sale.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard sees Gordon playing an integral role in his plans at Goodison Park and the club are determined to keep him in their ranks.

Moreover, even though Gordon is keen to play in the Champions League, something which Tottenham can offer him next season, he does not want to force his way out of his boyhood club and would not submit a transfer request.

Tottenham are still chasing Middlesbrough starlet Djed Spence, who is one player that can boost their number of homegrown options.