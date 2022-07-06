Newcastle United are interested in a number of players to occupy the right wing at St. James Park, as they look to add another attacking option, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies have made a number of additions this summer to their defensive department and they are now focused on strengthening in the final third.

Their interest in Reims star Hugo Ekitike fizzled away but they are now targeting Everton’s star winger Anthony Gordon.

Everton though do not want to sell Gordon and a deal to take the player to Newcastle is rated as unlikely.

Gordon is not the only winger being followed by Newcastle though as they have an interest in a number of players on the right side of the field.

While signing Gordon may turn out to be a lost cause, Newcastle may have more of a chance at landing one of their other targets.

Since their big-money takeover last year, fans have been expecting big things of Newcastle’s recruitment, especially with the backroom staff also being shaken up.

In the new era though, the Magpies have signed only one out-and-out attacker, Chris Wood, who has faced a mixed reception, and supporters will be eager to see that situation change soon.