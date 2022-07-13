RB Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed that Aston Villa and Bayern Munich linked Konrad Laimer is more likely to stay at his current club than play somewhere else next term.

Laimer’s future at the Bundesliga outfit is under the scanner as he has attracted strong transfer interest from both foreign and domestic quarters.

German champions Bayern Munich are keen on a move for the midfielder, with the player also claimed to be pushing to join them, while Premier League outfit Aston Villa have also been linked with interest in taking him to the Midlands.

Despite increasing transfer chatter surrounding Laimer’s future, RB Leipzig managing director Mintzlaff has revealed that the 25-year-old is more likely to remain at the Red Bull Arena beyond this summer than join another club ahead of next season.

Mintzlaff added that RB Leipzig are reluctant to part ways with a key player such as Laimer in the ongoing window, even though the player will also have a say in his future.

“[We have] discussed [internally] what would need to happen so that we might open the door for a change”, Mintzlaff told German magazine Sport Bild.

“[But the probability that the midfielder] stays with us in the coming season [is] significantly higher [than] that he plays somewhere else.

[He is] a very important part of our game, we would be very reluctant to give him up.

“What the player wants always plays a big role [in any decision we take], [but] on the other hand, the targets of the club are always greater than that of an individual.”

Laimer has only one year left on his current contract at Leipzig and it remains to be seen where he will end up playing next season amidst interest from both Bayern Munich and Aston Villa.