Paris Saint-Germain do not consider West Ham United target Gianluca Scamacca to be their top attacking target anymore as they feel Sassuolo are asking for too much money.

The French champions are keen on Scamacca, but are facing a battle with David Moyes’ West Ham, who have gone in with a bid to land the striker.

West Ham are holding talks with Sassuolo, but they have yet to agree a deal with the Italian side, who insist they do not need to sell.

Sassuolo’s stance means that PSG no longer consider Scamacca to be their number one target, according to French radio station RMC.

The French giants, who have not made a firm bid for the player, have no intention of returning to the pursuit unless Sassuolo lower their demands.

PSG going cool on Scamacca could boost West Ham’s hopes of landing the striker.

However, it has been suggested he is not convinced about the prospect of moving to the London Stadium this summer.

The 23-year-old scored 16 times in Serie A for Sassuolo last season in 36 outings and has another four years on his deal at the club.