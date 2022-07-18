West Ham United target Jesse Lingard wants to be at a new club by Friday, according to The Athletic.

Lingard has been a free agent since the end of June following the expiry of his contract at Manchester United and is an attractive prospect for several sides.

West Ham have put a deal on the table for Lingard, but he has offers from other Premier League sides, in addition to a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia.

And Lingard wants to bring his free agent status to a speedy conclusion.

He is aware that clubs are now in the thick of their pre-season preparations and that the new campaign is drawing closer.

As such, Lingard will make a decision soon as he wants to be at a new club by Friday.

The winger wants to make sure he can play regularly at his new home after he struggled for game time at Old Trafford last season.

It remains to be seen where Lingard will end up, but West Ham are one of his options.