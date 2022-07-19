Everton retain an interest in snapping up Burnley’s Maxwell Cornet and are likely to make a new move for him, according to Sky Sports News.

The Toffees have a vacant spot in their attack to fill following the departure of Richarlison and have zeroed in on Burnley winger Cornet.

Everton saw the Clarets knock back their initial loan bid for Cornet, while he has also attracted interest from Premier League rivals.

Fulham are keen on a move for the ex-Lyon man while West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on him.

But the Merseyside giants are not planning to give up on their bid to land Cornet and remain interested in taking him to Goodison Park.

Everton are likely to return to the negotiating table for the Burnley man but any deal would have to be deemed suitable for the club by boss Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell as they continue to deal with financial issues.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is pessimistic about his chances of keeping hold of Cornet amidst interest from top flight clubs.

Everton have only added one new player to their ranks so far this summer in the shape of ex-Burnley man James Tarkowski and Lampard will be hoping the centre-back’s former club-mate Cornet will also follow him through the door soon.