Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo has accepted the possibility of remaining at Roma for at least one more season owing to lack of acceptable offers for his services so far this summer.

Zaniolo has been heavily linked with leaving the Rome giants so far in the ongoing window, with Tottenham amongst his firm admirers.

Spurs boss Conte is looking to bolster his attacking department even further this summer and Fabio Paratici is in Italy and tipped to look at a deal.

But it has been suggested that in order for Tottenham to push for the services of Zaniolo, they must first make space in their own squad by offloading players.

But according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Zaniolo has accepted the possibility of staying at the Stadio Olimpico for at least one more season as Roma are yet to receive an acceptable offer for him

The Giallorossi have put a €50m price tag on the 23-year-old but they are yet to be approached by a club offering a fee at least close to that valuation.

If potential suitors such as Tottenham or Juventus come forward matching Roma’s demands for Zaniolo, they could still allow him to move on.

Zaniolo is contracted at Roma until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen where he ends up playing next season.