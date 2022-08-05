Premier League legend Jamie Carragher is of the opinion that Antonio Conte will give Tottenham Hotspur just what they need to finish third in the Premier League this season.

After guiding Tottenham on an impressive run to secure fourth in the last campaign, Conte is taking charge of Spurs on the back of a summer window for the first time.

Tottenham have made a number of high-profile signings this summer in a bid to improve on last term and fans will be hoping that Spurs contend for the big trophies this season.

Carrragher thinks Tottenham will finish third come the end of the season and they will displace Chelsea, who did that last term, in doing so.

The Liverpool legend thinks that despite good records against Liverpool and Manchester City, Tottenham have lacked some edge in the big games, but Conte will give Spurs the DNA to improve on that and finish third.

Talking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I think Tottenham will finish third.

“Chelsea are normally there and pick a trophy up somewhere along the line – they have that DNA of winning and winning big games, it’s yet to be seen that with Spurs, even though they did well against Liverpool and City last season.

“I think Antonio Conte will give them that.”

The last time Spurs finished third in the Premier League was in the 2017/18 season and since then Tottenham have sacked three managers, with hopes now resting on Conte to guide them to a successful campaign.