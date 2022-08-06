Fixture: Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has picked his starting eleven for the Whites’ first game of the new Premier League season, at home against Wolves.

The Yorkshire giants avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last term and have sold key men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips this summer.

They have though made a raft of new signings and are hopeful Marsch can make a big impact in his first full season in charge with the new boys he has picked.

Leeds played out a 1-1 draw with Wolves the last time the two sides met at Elland Road.

The hosts are without Adam Forshaw, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas, while Daniel James is suspended. Luis Sinisterra has a hamstring injury.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds, who have Rasmus Kristensen, Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente as a back four.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson, while Jack Harrison also plays. Rodrigo supports Patrick Bamford up top.

Marsch has options on the bench if needed, including Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Wolves

Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Kristensen, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Gray, Gyabi, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood