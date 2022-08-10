Despite having added no fewer than eight new players to their ranks, Leeds boss Jesse March is still keen on bolstering his side and a new striker is at the top his wish list, along with a left-back.
Leeds’ fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest have also had a busy transfer window but they also remain in the hunt for a signing in the striker department.
Both Leeds and the Tricky Trees have identified Southampton hitman Adams as a potential signing.
The Nottinghamshire giants are even claimed to have asked the Saints about the possibility of a move for the Scotland international.
However, both the Whites and Forest have suffered a blow in their hopes of signing Adams as Southampton do not want to sell him in the ongoing window.
The south coast outfit see Adams being a key player for them this season and are themselves looking for more attackers in the market.
Southampton do not have any plans to replace the 26-year-old and are looking to bring in a forward to add to their options up front.
There is less than a month left in the transfer window and it remains to be seen whether Leeds or Nottingham Forest will be able to add a new striker to their ranks before the deadline.