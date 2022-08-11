Everton’s director of football Kevin Thelwell is confident that the Toffees’ attacker Nathan Broadhead will improve his skills further this season with Wigan Athletic.

Broadhead spent the previous season on loan at Sunderland, scoring 13 goals in 27 appearances for the club and helping the Black Cats secure promotion to the Championship.

The 24-year-old has made two senior team appearances for Everton and in the ongoing transfer window, joined Championship side Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan.

Broadhead’s contract with Everton was due to expire at the end of this season and the forward has extended his stay with the Toffees by signing a new three-year deal.

Thelwell expressed delight at being able to tie down the forward at Goodison Park until 2024 and is certain that Broadhead will improve his skills this season with regular games at Wigan.

“We’re pleased Nathan has signed this new deal and we’re excited to see him continue his development with Wigan this season”, Thelwell told Everton’s official site.

“We’ve seen Nathan score goals consistently throughout his time in the Academy, and, most recently, at Sunderland in League One.

“This season is another step in his development and the chance to play regular Championship football will no doubt improve his skillset even further.”

Broadhead will be eager to continue developing this season under manager Leam Richardson, and the forward will be vying for a spot in the matchday squad for Saturday’s match against Bristol City.