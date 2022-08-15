Leeds United summer signing Joel Robles is in attendance to watch the Whites Under-21s take on Norwich City this afternoon.

With more than 170 appearances to his name on a senior basis, Robles was roped in by Leeds this summer on a free transfer.

While Illan Meslier continues to be first-choice at Elland Road, Leeds have brought Robles in to add to their options in between the sticks.

Leeds’ Under-21s are taking on Norwich in their second match of the Premier League 2 Division Two campaign this afternoon.

The Whites are hoping to make it two-wins-in-two to start the season brightly after being relegated from the top division last season.

Among those observing the proceedings at Leeds’ training ground Thorp Arch is new signing Robles, looking on to see how the development squad are doing.

New signing Joel Robles watching on today #lufc pic.twitter.com/iaqNjnJmun — Adam Pope (@apopey) August 15, 2022

Robles has had previous spells with English clubs, with Everton and Wigan Athletic, and has over 50 appearances in the Premier League.

He also has experience winning a trophy in England, winning the FA Cup with Wigan in the 2012/13 season, starring in the final and keeping a clean sheet.