Club Brugge star Hans Vanaken is more open to a move to West Ham United than he has ever been as he realises it could represent his last chance to join a big foreign club.

West Ham are now preparing a second offer for the 29-year-old midfielder after Club Brugge turned down their first proposal, which came in at €10m.

Club Brugge do not want to sell someone who is a key midfielder and they are firmly set against losing him, but West Ham appear to have the player’s backing.

It has been claimed there is a growing feeling Vanaken would like the move and now, according to Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg, the midfielder is clear about being more open than ever to leaving Club Brugge.

Vanaken is aware that he is set to turn 30 later this month and believes that the interest from West Ham could offer his last chance to join a big foreign club.

He would be keen to take the chance to play for the Hammers and experience the Premier League.

Vanaken has just become a father, but is not against uprooting his young family to head to the London Stadium.

David Moyes wants to land the midfielder and has tried to sign him in two previous transfer windows.