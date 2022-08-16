West Ham are hoping to complete the deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer in time for him to be available against Viborg on Thursday night, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers have been in talks with PSG over getting a deal done to sign the German defender for a few weeks now.

An agreement is finally in place for Kehrer to move to West Ham and he has arrived in London for a medical with the Hammers.

West Ham have agreed to fork out a fee worth €12m and potential add-ons and are now pushing to get the deal over the line.

David Moyes wants the signing to be completed in time for Kehrer to be available for their Europa Conference League qualifier against Viborg on Thursday night.

Kurt Zouma is the only fit centre-back Moyes has in his squad at the moment and he was forced to play Ben Johnson in central defence against Nottingham Forest.

Kehrer’s arrival will be a massive boost for the defensive line and Moyes wants him to play against Viborg.

The West Ham boss is keen to have his team involved in Europe this season as well and qualify for the group stage of the Europa Conference League.