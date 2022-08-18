Michael Mols has insisted that Rangers have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League proper against PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, but admitted the Dutch are more likely to go through.

The Gers had to settle for a 2-2 draw against PSV on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying playoff, conceding both goals from set-pieces.

Rangers will now have to get past PSV at the Philips Stadion midweek to ensure that they get back into the European competition for the first time since the 2010/11 season.

Former Gers star Mols believes that the Scottish giants certainly have a chance of returning from the Netherlands with a win, even though they had a disappointing result in the first leg.

However, Mols admitted that PSV are more likely to progress into the Champions League proper next week, with him giving them a 55 per cent chance to continue in the competition.

“Despite the disappointing result at Ibrox, I would certainly give them [Rangers] a chance [of qualifying in the Netherlands]”, Mols told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

“But if I have to express it in percentages, I say that the chance for PSV continuing is 55 per cent and that for Rangers is 45 per cent.”

Rangers suffered a shock 2-0 defeat in their last European away game against Union Saint-Gilloise, and fans will be hoping for a much better result on the road this time around.