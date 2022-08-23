Everton are keen on Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almiron, but would need to do a permanent deal with the Magpies if they want him, according to the Guardian.

Almiron was tipped for a move away from Newcastle this summer in some quarters, but has won over Eddie Howe and is commanding game time at St James’ Park.

He could still potentially exit the club however, with the transfer window still open until 1st September, and Newcastle still in the market for final third additions.

Now Almiron is drawing interest from Everton in the final stretch of the transfer window, with Frank Lampard an admirer.

However, if Everton are to be able to land Almiron then it would have to be on a permanent deal.

Newcastle are not prepared to sanction a temporary exit for the attacker, which could be an issue at Goodison Park as Everton look to balance the books.

The Toffees are poised to offload underperforming midfielder Dele Alli to Besiktas, while Anthony Gordon could join Chelsea on a big money deal.

Lampard wants to add more firepower up top for Everton and a striker is a priority at Goodison Park; the Toffees boss may feel that Almiron could help to provide the chances for whoever he brings in.