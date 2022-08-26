Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has warned the Whites to keep Brighton’s Adam Lallana quiet on Saturday, while stressing he believes Jesse Marsch’s men have the tools to hurt the Seagulls.

The Whites beat Chelsea in their last outing in the Premier League and have already created a feel-good factor amongst the fans.

They head into this weekend’s meeting with Graham Potter’s Brighton looking to build on their momentum and grab another three points.

Matteo urged the Whites to be on their toes defensively, especially in the early part of the game, and keep a lid on Lallana’s creativity and incisive passing to take home any points.

The 48-year-old further remarked that the Whites have plenty of positives to take from all their games in the Premier League so far and have the tools at their disposal to hurt the Seagulls.

He added that key determinants of the result will be how Leeds approach the start of the game and whether they can put in a shift defensively.

“We beat Brighton by doing exactly what we did against Chelsea: defending properly in the early parts of games, no mistakes. We’ve mentioned the quality they [Brighton] have“, Matteo told LUTV.

“I think keep Lallana quiet and not let him thread the ball through into our midfield, then we’ve got a real opportunity because on the break, we’ve seen what we’re like.

“We can certainly hurt them, Rodrigo in the form that he’s in and the goals he’s got at the minute, he’s going to be key for us, him and [Jack] Harrison.

“We’ve got plenty of pluses about our game.

“But it’s just how we approach, I think, the early part of this game.

“Don’t concede early, especially away from home, keep it nice and tight.”

Brighton come into the game level on points with Leeds, but with a comparatively lower goal difference.

The Seagulls, too, have a major scalp to their name this campaign, having beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford, but have not scored at home, a stalemate against Newcastle United the only game they have played on home turf so far.