Leeds United Under-21s manager Michael Skubala is of the view that the Whites starlet Archie Gray does the basics brilliantly and stressed that the youngster is maturing very well.

During the Leeds first team’s pre-season tour in Australia, the 16-year-old made two brief appearances, against Brisbane Roar and Aston Villa, before being forced off the field due to injury in the latter game.

After returning from injury Gray has featured three times for Skubala’s Under-21 side and put on an impressive performance against Nottingham Forest Under-21s on Monday.

The attacking midfielder played a crucial role in setting up the equalising goal from Charlie Allen and Skubala praised Gray’s for his performance in the game.

The Leeds Under-21 manager believes the 16-year-old is brilliant at doing the fundamentals of football and stressed that the player is maturing very well.

“He’s maturing really well”, Skubala was quoted saying by Leeds Live.

“He’s a really talented player who is maturing all the time.

“He’s been playing as a ten, playing as a six, but today as the game went on, he really grew into the game and you saw his quality come out.

“First and foremost, he’s brilliant at the basics and that’s trying to win balls and trying to fight – he’s got that in abundance as a young player.”

Gray is yet to start a senior game for Leeds United and this season will be eyeing for his competitive debut under Jesse Marsch.