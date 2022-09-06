Arsenal’s young prospect Folarin Balogun has admitted he wanted to get out of his comfort zone by joining Reims and is hoping he returns to the Emirates able to speak French.

The Gunners loaned out the forward to the Ligue 1 side, who do not have the option to purchase him outright in the event he impresses in their colours.

Balogun is under contract with Mikel Arteta’s side until the summer of 2025, but currently finds himself behind Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order at centre-forward.

That being the case, Balogun opted for a move to Reims to gain some valuable first team experience while on the lookout for a new challenge after spending the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Middlesbrough.

Balogun wanted to get out of his comfort zone and also hopes to learn French before he has to make his way back to England, as well as record ten goals and five assists during the course of the campaign.

“When I knew I would come here, I knew it would be different. I don’t know the language and I’m learning it”, Balogun told Prime Video.

“For me, it was important to get out of my comfort zone and find a challenge. That’s why I’m here. I hope it’s the right decision and that it will pay off.

“I hope to score ten goals and make five assists.

“I hope to learn French before leaving.”

Balogun has played in six matches in Ligue 1 so far this campaign and recorded figures of five goals and two assists, with about half his numerical goals met this early in the season.