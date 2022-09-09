San Francisco 49ers chief marketing officer Alex Chang has revealed that Leeds United are garnering supporters in the United States because of the involvement of American players in their squad and stressed that the Niners want to encourage that connection.

Leeds appointed American tactician Jesse Marsch as the new manager after the sacking of former boss Marcelo Bielsa in February.

This summer, the Whites have recruited Americans Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, both of whom have been regular fixtures in Marsch’s Premier League squad.

The San Francisco franchise hold a minority stake in Leeds and their chief marketing officer Chang insists that the franchise has no involvement in Leeds bringing in American players, but admits that seeing both Adams and Aaronson doing well in the league feels good.

Chang is certain that the American influence on Leeds is beneficial for the club and revealed that the Whites’ fan base is growing in the United States, with 49ers fans favouring them.

The 49ers’ chief marketing officer also insisted that their organisation want to encourage the growing American connection with Leeds.

“The American influence on Leeds is serendipitous, with us having these rights, the folks they signed during the off-season with Brenden and with Tyler”, Chang said on the SportsPro Podcast.

“Again, serendipitous, we have nothing to do with that, but it’s cool to have some American players there and then they’re actually playing very well.

“Jesse’s doing a great job as well.

“Having that connection is nice and if that helps us strengthen that connection between the two organisations, that’s great, that helps.

“Our fans here in the US become Leeds fans because of that strong American connection.

“That’s great too and we want to encourage that.”

Adams and Aaronson have both featured in all six of the Leeds Premier League games this season, and Marsch’s side are currently sitting in ninth place in the league table.