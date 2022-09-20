Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has revealed that his ambition is to make his recent England call-up a starting point as he feels that he can do a lot more.

England manager Gareth Southgate named Dier in his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League group stage matches against Italy and Germany.

It is the first time since 2020 that the 28-year-old has been named in the England group.

Dier revealed that his Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has already told him to consider the call-up as a starting point and he completely agrees with what the Italian told him.

“I am just looking forward to going and I think as my manager said during the week, for me, it is my ambition for this just to be a starting point for me. I think I can still do a lot more”, Dier was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

According to Dier, his aim has been to do his best for his club and the England opportunity serves as a reward for the effort he has been putting in.

“Honestly it [a recall] wasn’t what I was thinking about.

“I was just thinking about being as good a player as I can be for Tottenham and everything else that happens is a consequence of that.

“I think that’s the only thing I had to focus on and the only thing that was in my control.

“Everything else that happens, happens.”

Dier is a regular selection for Tottenham boss Conte and the Italian will hope his recall to the England squad further boosts his confidence ahead of an October jam-packed with games.