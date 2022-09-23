Former Leeds United striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that the Whites have made extremely forward-thinking signings this summer, who have injected a breath of fresh air into the team.

The Whites dived deep into the transfer market over the course of the summer to add a host of fresh faces to Jesse Marsch’s squad.

Hasselbaink is impressed with the business that Leeds did in the summer and believes they have helped Marsch play pressing football.

Though the former Burton Albion boss considered it necessary for the Whites to sign players with Premier League experience, he admits he has been proven wrong and is happy to see a breath of fresh air in the team.

“Very good, very energetic, young, exciting, very tidy on the ball,” Hasselbaink was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post while giving his opinion on Leeds’ summer transfer business.

“Very forward thinking and they can do the pressing game.

“I was one that I would have liked to see two, three players coming in that have Premier League experience but I have been proven wrong, you know that it doesn’t always have to be, you know.

“They’ve been for Leeds a breath of fresh air.”

Leeds are currently experiencing a month-long break in games due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ongoing international break.