Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has revealed that it was nice to be treated like a first-team player by the senior Whites players when he started training with them.

Gelhardt broke into the first-team last season under Marcelo Bielsa and was regularly training with the Leeds first-team squad.

The young forward is rated highly at Leeds and was instrumental towards the end of last season in helping the club to survive in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old stressed that he felt welcomed and respected when he started training with the Leeds first-team squad during the 2021/22 campaign.

He insisted that the senior players did not treat him as a young player coming from the development squad but as a colleague and a first-team player, which was refreshing for him.

Gelhardt told The Athletic: “It was dead welcoming here, even with the first-team lads.

“We joined in with ’23s first so we got to know them but then we’d train with the first team on other days and they didn’t treat us like young ‘uns.

“They treated us like we were first-team players — not so much by what they did in training but in the way they spoke to us.

“It was just normal.”

The young striker has made one start in the Premier League this season, but has been actively involved from the bench, making four more substitute appearances.