Brendan Rodgers has expressed his disappointment at Aston Villa sacking Steven Gerrard as he feels sure the former England star would have got things right.

Gerrard has been shown the door by Aston Villa following a 3-0 loss at Fulham which saw Douglas Luiz sent off and a penalty given for a handball.

Aston Villa were praised for their performance at the weekend against Chelsea, but the Villa board have pulled the trigger with just eleven league games played.

Leicester boss Rodgers thinks that there is a real lack of patience in the game and he is disappointed Gerrard has lost his job.

The former Celtic and Liverpool manager feels sure that if given time, Gerrard would have met the expectations at Aston Villa.

“Stability and patience seems to be running out in football, I’m really disappointed for him”, Rodgers said to the media following Leicester’s win over Leeds United.

“I believe with that time and patience he could have got the club to where they want to be.”

Gerrard ended Celtic’s stranglehold over the Scottish Premiership title during his time as Rangers boss, while his Gers teams also caught the eye with their performances on the European stage.

Aston Villa will now look for a successor, but it has been suggested one of their main candidates, Mauricio Pochettino, is not keen.