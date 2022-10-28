Former Premier League star David Connolly believes that there is little to no chance of Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch inspiring a turnaround in the Whites’ fortunes against Liverpool on Saturday.

Leeds United are presently in the relegation zone after a run of four consecutive losses in the Premier League, taking only two points from a potential 24 since their win against Chelsea at Elland Road.

Marsch expressed his anger before the trip to Anfield at finding his side in their current situation, where he feels they played good football but walked away from the games without anything to show for their performances.

Referring to the loss to Fulham last weekend, Connolly stated that it was a brilliant game of football that could have gone either way, with the Cottagers prevailing in the end to consign Leeds United to their fourth loss on the bounce in the league.

Connolly feels that Marsch will not be able to turn around the Whites’ form at Anfield and he expects Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to take all three points from that fixture.

In that case, it would mean that Leeds United had claimed only two points from their last nine games in the Premier League and another defeat which could well be the final nail in Marsch’s Elland Road coffin.

“When I look at the game last weekend against Fulham, it was a brilliant game”, Connolly said on Off The Ball when asked if Leeds United should back Marsch the way Nottingham Forest and Leicester City did their respective managers Steve Cooper and Brendan Rodgers.

“End-to-end, it could’ve gone either way.

“Leeds had loads of chances themselves, you know, [Patrick] Bamford had that sort of one-on-one but I don’t know.

“I think everyone is feeling now that it’s going to be difficult for Jesse Marsch to continue and I think Liverpool are going to win it.

“That looks like another defeat and I can’t see it turning around for Jesse there.”

Leeds are currently situated in 18th place in the Premier League after eleven games played, level on points with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest below them, though having played a game fewer.