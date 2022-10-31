Leeds United Under-21 manager Michael Skubala wants his side to go for the win when they travel to Crewe Alexandra for their final group game in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

The Whites need a win to guarantee qualification for the next round of the EFL Trophy, though a draw might suffice as long as they win the resulting penalty shootout and get a bonus point.

Skubala’s side are presently two points behind Tranmere Rovers in the group, a side they beat 5-3 before recording their first, and so far only, loss of the season to Bolton Wanderers.

With eliminated Crewe Alexandra awaiting the arrival of the Whites, Skubala wants his charges to come away with no less than all three points on offer.

Skubala will be sending his side out with the intention of winning the game and going through to the knockout stage of the competition after Bolton Wanderers assured themselves of first place in the group.

“We’ve got to go and win it”, Skubala said to Leeds United’s official website.

“We’ve got to go out to get three points and get through.

“I think we did well the first game to get the win, then lost the second game.

“We’ll go out full blast to try and win again.”

Leeds United’s Under-21 side currently head the Premier League 2 Division 2 table, with a six-point lead over Southampton’s and Norwich City’s Under-21 sides after eight games played.