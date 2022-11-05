Former Italy defender Daniele Adani has insisted that Juventus need Antonio Conte back as their coach to recover from their current rut.

Juventus barely managed to finish third in their Champions League group and make it to the second-round playoffs of the Europa League.

The Turin giants are even struggling in Serie A this season where they are eighth in the league table after the opening twelve games.

There have been calls to sack Massimiliano Allegri but the Juventus hierarchy have resisted, which many believe is due to financial reasons.

Conte has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus and Adani insisted that the current Tottenham boss is exactly what the Serie A giants need.

He feels the Italian would sort them out by helping them to turn into a single unit again and demand the absolute best from the players.

Adani said on Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel: “Today, what Conte left at Juventus is gone.

“In my opinion, he would be the most suitable coach.

“He would push everyone to become a single unit and there would be nothing more to be talked about.

“[He would have] one condition – to die on the pitch through work.”

Conte has tried to play down talk of a return to Juventus but is yet to commit to a new contract with Tottenham.