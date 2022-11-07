Crysencio Summerville has revealed that Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has asked him to stay humble and hungry, while emphasising that this is his time to shine.

The Dutchman’s last-minute winner against Liverpool at Anfield caught the eye, while he then followed it up by scoring against Bournemouth at the weekend.

With Luis Sinisterra injured, Summerville has grabbed his chance for Leeds with both hands and will be keen to continue impressing.

The wide man is enjoying working under Marsch and revealed that the Leeds manager said some encouraging words to him after his showing at Anfield, including that now is his time.

He insisted that the American does not want him to rest on his laurels and is keen to see him working away to make sure that he gives his best whenever he is on the training pitch and getting minutes in games.

The Dutchman said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “He just said to me good goal, good game against a hard opponent.

“But this is just the beginning, you are young, be humble, be hungry, this is your time, I told you that I’ve got belief in you, but you have to show me every day in training and in the games.

“Basically like that, as a young kid you are going to fly, like I scored against Liverpool, but he said to me, be humble and hungry to get more things.

“I think it’s really good for me as I have to focus.”

Summerville has made a big contribution towards the pressure being eased on Marsch, who appeared at risk of the sack recently.