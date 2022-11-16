Leeds United loan star Daniel James has insisted that he made the right decision by joining Fulham over Tottenham Hotspur on summer transfer deadline day and revealed he spoke to Marco Silva before making his decision.

This summer, Leeds were open to letting James leave on loan, and the winger drew significant interest from several Premier League clubs.

Tottenham were one of the frontrunners for the player’s signature, but on deadline day, James chose newly promoted Fulham as his next destination.

James revealed that he spoke with Fulham manager Silva before agreeing to join the club and admitted that he felt joining the Cottagers was the right move for him.

The Welsh winger insisted that he has never thought that turning down a transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in favour of Craven Cottage was the wrong decision for his career.

When asked about his decision to join Fulham over Tottenham this summer, James was quoted as saying by The Sun: “I’ve never thought that I’ve made the wrong decision.

“I still believe I made the right one.

“I spoke to the gaffer at Fulham and felt that was the best move for me in that moment of my career.”

James is currently with the Wales squad in Qatar, preparing for their first game in the 2022 World Cup against the United States on Monday.