Jurgen Klopp’s agent has insisted that the Liverpool manager has no intention of leaving Anfield before the end of his contract amidst talk of Germany wanting him.

German’s early exit from the World Cup this year has led to question marks over the future of their head coach Hansi Flick.

The former Bayern Munich coach’s position is under threat and there is talk of the German FA wanting to entice Klopp back home and convince him to take charge of the national team.

The Liverpool manager recently signed an extension to his Liverpool contract and is now slated to stay at Anfield until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Marc Kosicke, Klopp’s agent, dismissed links with the Germany job as baseless speculation.

He stressed that the German is still committed to honouring his contract with the Merseyside giants.

Kosicke told German broadcaster Sky Deutschland when asked about the Germany links: “It’s an issue for the media.

“Jurgen has a contract with Liverpool until 2026 and he intends to fulfil it.”

Klopp is happy at Liverpool and wants to carry out the rebuild of his side, which have become more inconsistent this season.