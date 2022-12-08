Leeds United starlet Darko Gyabi has admitted that he was pleasantly surprised by how generous the first-team players at Elland Road were in making him feel comfortable when he first arrived.

Gyabi joined Leeds this summer from Manchester City, as part of a deal that saw former Whites favourite Kalvin Phillips head the other way.

The young midfielder has mostly played for the Under-21s, making eight appearances in the Premier League 2; he has also started and played the entirety of one senior match, the EFL Cup third round loss to Wolves.

Gyabi was not expecting the first-team players at Leeds to make him feel as welcome as they did when first arrived at Elland Road in the summer.

The midfielder thought that the players would be too well-established in the first team to pay attention to him, but was taken aback by them being welcoming and showing him around the training ground.

“So crazy it was so welcoming”, Gyabi was quoted as saying by Leeds Live about his reception at Leeds by the players.

“When I first came I wasn’t really expecting it because they’re all first-team established, but they were so welcoming showing me around the training ground.”

With the young players making headway into the first team and some experienced stars dropping down to play for the Under-21s, there has been a lot of intermingling between the Under-21 and senior squads at Leeds this season.