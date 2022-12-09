MLS side DC United are closing in on a deal to land Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich, according to American journalist Tom Bogert.

Klich has struggled for game time this season under Jesse Marsch at Leeds and it has been speculated that he could depart Elland Road when the January transfer window swings open.

And with just weeks before the window is again open and clubs can do business, DC United are attempting to take Klich to the MLS.

They are finalising a deal to land Klich from Leeds; while the agreement is close, it has not been fully sealed yet.

A move to the United States for Klich would hand him an opportunity to play on a regular basis, as he aims to put himself in the best shape for the 2024 European Championship with Poland.

He missed out on a spot in Poland’s squad for the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

DC United are currently managed by Wayne Rooney and endured a dire campaign in the MLS last season.

The capital club finished bottom of the Eastern Conference, but with no relegation in the MLS, will have the chance to start fresh next year.