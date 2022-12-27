Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is of the opinion that Manchester City loanee James McAtee is demonstrating why the Blades fought off stiff competition to bring him at Bramall Lane this season.

The 20-year-old midfielder is highly rated at Manchester City and the Sky Blues sent out McAtee on a loan this summer to Sheffield United.

McAtee’s start to life at Bramall Lane was not smooth, but the Cityzen has managed to establish himself as a regular in Heckingbottom’s starting line-up.

The Manchester City loanee scored his second goal of the season in the Blades’ 3-1 win against Coventry City on Tuesday and Heckingbottom believes that McAtee is getting comfortable with their style of play.

Heckingbottom praised McAtee for his ability to handle the ball under pressure and take on opposition players one-on-one.

The Blades boss admitted that the player has improved his off the ball traits and is of the view that McAtee is displaying exactly why Sheffield United fought to bring him in the club.

“I think he is feeling more and more comfortable”, Heckingbottom told Sheffield United TV.

“Certainly got better without the ball but that is not why we brought him.

‘He needs to be good without the ball because we cannot carry anyone, but I think where he is standing now with his ability on the ball and everyone can see why we fought so hard to bring him here.

“His 1v1 moments, his ability to receive the ball under pressure, he is a good player and he is beginning to show that.”

McAtee has featured in 18 Championship games for Sheffield United this season, scoring two goals while assisting one.