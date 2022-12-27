Liverpool and Manchester City are amongst the clubs who are considering making a swoop for young defender Giorgio Scalvini next summer.

The 19-year-old centre-back has established himself in Atalanta’s starting eleven this season and has been attracting the prying eyes of clubs across Europe.

Atalanta have already ruled out selling the young defender in the winter transfer window but a move in the summer is a distinct possibility.

Tottenham have long been keeping tabs on Scalvini but there is more interest in the young defender than previously anticipated.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in snaring him away from Atalanta next summer.

The young defender’s performances have caught the eye of the big Premier League clubs and a move at the end of the season is being mooted.

German champions Bayern Munich also have their eyes on the centre-back with a view to potentially signing him.

Serie A giants Inter are also interested and they are hoping to leverage their relationship with Atalanta to land Scalvini.