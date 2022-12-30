Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo would prefer to remain in Serie A, even if he leaves Roma.

Zaniolo has still not signed a new contract with Roma to replace his current deal, which expires in 2024, and his future is under the scanner.

Tottenham are long time suitors of the attacker and held talks with him last summer, with Fabio Paratici a confirmed admirer.

And recently Newcastle are claimed to have joined the hunt for Zaniolo’s signature.

However, in a blow to both sides’ hopes of signing him, Zaniolo does not want to leave Serie A, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

He has made clear his preference is to stay in Serie A and if that is not with Roma then he is prepared to join another Italian side.

Roma could choose to sell Zaniolo in the January transfer window, but Premier League sides could have trouble convincing the player to leave Italy.

Zaniolo has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Roma over the course of this season, finding the back of the net twice and providing three assists.