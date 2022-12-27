Former Serie A defender Massimo Brambati has revealed that Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo met with officials from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, with a transfer close.

Tottenham have consistently been linked with Zaniolo in recent transfer windows, with the club’s football managing director Fabio Paratici a big fan of his countryman.

Spurs were strongly linked with Zaniolo last summer and Brambati revealed that a meeting did take place between Zaniolo and his father, and officials from Tottenham.

Brambati does not think that current Roma boss Jose Mourinho is getting the most out of Zaniolo and is of the view that Antonio Conte would have got more from the attacker had the deal happened.

He told TMW Radio: “Is Mourinho right for him? Not for me.

“Tottenham were close to signing Zaniolo in the last transfer market.

“There was a meeting in August where the player, together with his father, met with Tottenham managers to go there.

“Conte probably would have pulled something more out of him.”

Zaniolo has scored just twice in 14 games for Roma so far this season and his deal in the Italian capital runs until the summer of 2024.