Chelsea are optimistic that they can convince Mason Mount to sign a new contract, amid interest from Liverpool in the midfielder, according to the Guardian.

Mount has 18 months left on his Chelsea deal and the Blues could be placed in a tricky situation if he has not penned an extension by the summer.

He takes home £75,000 a week at Chelsea and is keen for the Stamford Bridge outfit to show how much they value him and want to keep hold of him.

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the situation and could make a bid to take Mount to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

The Reds rate Mount and want to refresh their midfield options in the summer.

Chelsea are due to resume talks with Mount though and are optimistic that they will convince him to pen a fresh contract.

Mount also has interest from Italian giants Juventus.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder has made 26 appearances for Chelsea so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.