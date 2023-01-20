The deal to take Poland centre-back Jakub Kiwior to Arsenal could reach the €30m mark, it has been claimed in Italy.

Arsenal are closing in on the signature of the 22-year-old centre-back and is on the verge of getting the deal over the line

They have already worked out personal terms over a five-and-a-half-year contract with Kiwior and the Gunners also have a deal in place.

There are claims that Arsenal have agreed on a deal worth €25m with Spezia for the defender’s transfer.

But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the real figure could breach the €30m mark due to the add-ons.

Arsenal have agreed to meet Spezia’s asking price for the Pole and will be paying €25m as the base fee.

The €5m add-ons in the agreement will take the figure to €30m if Kiwior becomes a success at the Emirates.

Kiwior is expected to travel to England over the weekend to undergo a medical and sign a contract with the north London club.

Spezia paid just over €2m to sign the centre-back in 2021 and are now set to make a massive profit from his departure.