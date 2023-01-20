Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor is optimistic that Leeds United loan star Leo Hjelde will bring Premier League quality to his squad.

The 19-year-old left-back came through the Celtic academy and joined Leeds United in the summer of 2021.

This season, Hjelde has made two senior appearances for Leeds in the EFL Cup, and the Whites have sent the player on a development loan to Rotherham United.

Millers boss Taylor pointed out that Leeds have invested heavily in Hjelde and believes that the Whites have faith in the youngster’s ability.

Taylor believes that Hjelde will be able to add Premier League quality to his Championship side and admitted that they beat off stiff competition for the left-back’s signature.

“A club higher up in the Championship could have taken him”, Taylor was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.

“There is always competition for signatures.

“He has played Scottish Premiership football.

“With no disrespect to that level, the Championship’s another level on from that: a different beast.

“We’re excited about what he can bring to this team but, similar to the Brooke [Norton-Cuffy] situation, young loan players will always have their game tested and questioned in the Championship.

“We are hopeful he will add Premier League quality to this group. He’s highly thought of at Leeds.

“They have invested in him greatly.

“We’re pleased that they’ve chosen us as the place for him to further his development.

“He’ll certainly get his opportunity with us.”

Hjelde made his Millers debut against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, where he helped Rotherham secure a 4-0 victory over Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.