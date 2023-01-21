Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Graham Potter’s Chelsea side to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

The two sides are level on 28 points in the league table, but Liverpool, who are ninth, have played a game fewer than tenth placed Chelsea.

Liverpool have lost their last two Premier League games and have failed to beat Chelsea in their last two encounters at Anfield, losing one.

Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino all still remain out of action for Liverpool.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal today, while James Milner, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are the back four.

In midfield, Jurgen Klopp goes with Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, while Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah are the attackers.

The Liverpool boss can turn to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold