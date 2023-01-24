Tottenham Hotspur have hijacked Everton’s move for Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma and he is on his way to the club’s training ground to undergo a medical, according to football.london.

Danjuma has been in England to seal a move to the Premier League and it looked like Everton would be his destination.

Everton were claimed to have agreed a deal for the Villarreal forward and he looked set to be going to Goodison Park, with his Toffees medical completed.

However, doubt has been thrown over Danjuma moving to Everton, with upheaval at Goodison Park in light of Frank Lampard’s sacking.

Now, Tottenham have launched a swoop for the forward and are set to steal him from under Everton’s noses on a loan deal.

Danjuma is en route to Tottenham’s Hotspur Way complex to undertake his medical with Spurs and the last sliver of hope for Everton may be gone.

Lampard was suggested to be crucial to bringing Danjuma to Everton but after his sacking, it seems the Toffees are losing out on him.

Danjuma will enrich the attacking options of Tottenham but Everton have faced another setback in what have been challenging times for them recently.