David Raya has rejected an offer of a new contract from Brentford amidst interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur next summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Raya has entered the final 18 months of his contract and has been key to Brentford’s success in getting promoted from the Championship and then establishing themselves in the Premier League.

The Spaniard is on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in getting their hands on the Spanish goalkeeper.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Raya has knocked back an offer of a new contract from Brentford.

Brentford are keen to hold on to one of the biggest assets and offered a new deal to Raya last week.

But the Spaniard is acutely aware of the interest he has been garnering and rejected the offer.

He wants to assess his options next summer as he wants to play in the Champions League and establish himself in the Spain squad.

Brentford may now be likely to sell him at the end of the season when he will have a year left on his current deal.