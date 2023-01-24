Newcastle United do not want to be drawn into an auction for Everton attacker Anthony Gordon, who is also on Chelsea’s radar, according to Chronicle Live.

Gordon was followed by both Chelsea and Newcastle in the summer, with the Stamford Bridge outfit particularly making a number of offers for him.

However, Everton stood firm and refused to let the 21 year-old leave Goodison Park and he thus continued with the Toffees.

Both Newcastle and Chelsea remain interested in the forward, amid suggestions that Everton could now be more open to a sale.

However, Newcastle are not keen on entering into a bidding war with anybody for the Everton star and are biding their time.

Chelsea have become infamous for their spending in the ongoing transfer window and Newcastle are wary of rivalling them with bids for Gordon.

The winger for his part is claimed to be impressed by the job done by Eddie Howe at Newcastle, with the Magpies fighting for the Champions League spots.

After staying on at Everton this season, Gordon has played 16 times in the Premier League and scored three times, though he has failed to get on the pitch for three of the last four games.