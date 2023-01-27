Leeds United are wary of their pursuit of Weston McKennie being hijacked by another club, according to CBS Sports.

The American midfielder’s future at Juventus is under the scanner going into the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

McKennie has been on the wanted list of several clubs, but only Leeds have made a concrete move to take him to the Premier League this month.

The midfielder has already spoken with Jesse Marsch and Tyler Adams over a move to Leeds and the club are in talks with Juventus to work out an agreement.

But it has been claimed that Leeds are also worried about another club joining the race for him.

For now, they are the only serious players for McKennie, but Leeds are aware that a few other teams have their eyes on him as well.

Leeds are wary that another club might join the race late but manage to hijack their pursuit of the player.

The Whites are working hard to make sure that they have a deal in place with Juventus as soon as possible.

Juventus want a fee of over €30m and are not in any mood to offer discounts despite the suspicion that they want to move McKennie on before the end of the window.