Tottenham Hotspur have blocked off an exit path for midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, amid La Liga side Espanyol looking at signing him.

The Senegalese star did not make a single appearance for Tottenham until the new year but has now made four.

Still it was touted as a possibility that Sarr could exit Tottenham in the current window on loan with interest from Italy and Spain.

Italian side Salernitana were linked with the midfielder, but it was Spanish club Espanyol who were the one who were pursuing the midfielder recently.

However, Tottenham have now taken the stance to not let the youngster leave this window, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

As a result, Espanyol cannot rely on Sarr being made available to them on loan and he is no longer an option.

Sarr will be hoping that with playing anywhere else not an option, he gets more opportunities to play at Tottenham.

The 20-year-old did not make it onto the pitch in Tottenham’s last two outings and he has competition from the likes of Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the midfield department.