Fixture: Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s FA Cup clash against Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

The Whites have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2016/17 season and Marsch has stressed the importance of a solid cup run for his team.

Leeds new boy Max Wober is getting a chance in the cup game and he will start in defence alongside Robin Koch as his partner.

Rasmus Kristensen and Junior Firpo will start as the full-backs in the back four and will be expected to add something in attack as well.

Georginio Rutter will make his debut for Leeds in the FA Cup clash and Marc Roca will start at the heart of their midfield.

Patrick Bamford will be leading the line for Leeds with Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra adding width to the team against Accrington.

Marsch has experience on the bench in the form of Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente and Rodrigo at Accrington.

Leeds United Team vs Accrington Stanley

Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Greenwood, Roca; Rutter, Harrison, Sinisterra; Bamford.

Substitutes: Robles, Van den Heuvel, Ayling, Llorente, Gyabi, Aaronson, Perkins, Rodrigo, Joseph