Newcastle United want to bring in a replacement for Jonjo Shelvey before they will sanction his departure for Nottingham Forest, according to Sky Sports News.

Forest want to sign Shelvey from Newcastle before the transfer window closes and it has been claimed they are on the verge of doing so.

Shelvey has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park and is keen on making the move to the City Ground, where he could become a key man under Steve Cooper.

However, it is now claimed that Nottingham Forest signing Shelvey is dependent upon Newcastle landing a replacement.

Eddie Howe does not want to weaken his midfield options by letting Shelvey go without bringing in another midfielder.

It has been suggested that Newcastle are currently looking at the loan market to add a midfielder.

The Magpies have just splashed £45m to sign winger Anthony Gordon from Everton.

They are also working on bringing in right-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham in order to have cover for Kieran Trippier; a fee has been agreed with the Hammers.