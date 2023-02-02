Everton’s former head of academy recruitment Martin Waldron has admitted that it was obvious to him from day one that Newcastle United new boy Anthony Gordon has ability.

Gordon came through the ranks of the Everton academy and it was Waldron who signed the 21-year-old following his release from the Liverpool academy.

The left winger went on to make 78 senior appearances for Everton before moving to Newcastle in the January transfer window for a transfer fee worth up to £45m.

Waldron claimed that Gordon’s abilty was clear from the day he joined Everton’s academy and stressed that the Magpies new boy needed someone to have faith in him.

The ex-head of academy recruitment stressed that patience is the key aspect for the development of players like Gordon to become successful and he believes that the winger has achieved what he wanted to.

“You could see from day one he had ability”, Waldron told Chronicle Live.

“He just needed someone who believed in him and gave him time to develop.

“No one can coach ability.

“You’ve got to be born with it and he was, but he was slight.

“You have to be patient with boys like that and eventually they get to where they want to – and he has.”

Newcastle are third in the Premier League table and Eddie Howe will be hoping that Gordon will be able to help them seal a place in Europe this season.